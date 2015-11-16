Nov 16 The Reserve bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.85 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.87 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction India cenbank: allots 150.03 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 298.90 bln rupees India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 0.30 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/1N69yF9 (Bengaluru newsroom)