US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Jan 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 4-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 4-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 185.70 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 185.70 bln rupees
Source text: bit.ly/1UIvhSr (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)