Jan 11 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 4-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 4-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 185.70 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 185.70 bln rupees

