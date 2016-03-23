BRIEF-K.P. Energy recommends final dividend of 0.20 rupees/shr
* Recommended final dividend of 0.20 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.91 pct at 5-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.94 pct at 5-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 200.01 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate repo auction ; gets bids worth 433.34 bln rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 82.70 pct at cut-off rate at 5-day variable rate repo auction
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis