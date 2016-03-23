BRIEF-K.P. Energy recommends final dividend of 0.20 rupees/shr
* Recommended final dividend of 0.20 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 6-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.76 pct at 6-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 18.00 bln rupees at 6-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 18.00 bln rupees
Source text - bit.ly/1Rkob4h (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Recommended final dividend of 0.20 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis