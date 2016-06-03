China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
June 3 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 46.80 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 185 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.52 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)