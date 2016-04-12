BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
April 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at 8-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.55 pct at 8-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 95.00 bln rupees at 8-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 95.00 bln rupees
