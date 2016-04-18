REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
April 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 140.00 bln rupees at 15-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.57 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction
Source text - (bit.ly/23Gy5Zj)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)