May 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.54 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.02 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 214.25 bln rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 1.72 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction

Source text: [bit.ly/1YhdjZv] (Bengaluru Newsroom)