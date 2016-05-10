BRIEF-Tata Steel exec sees European steel demand to grow at 1.3 pct in FY18
* Exec says European steel demand to grow at 1.3 percent in FY18
May 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 185.05 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 185 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.52 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.54 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Makes partial allotment of 38.13 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text - (bit.ly/279NXmc) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 16 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology and consumer staples stocks.