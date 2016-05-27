BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 166.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 190 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.54 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
