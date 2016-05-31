BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co to consider scheme of amalgamation of unit with co
* Says to consider scheme of amalgamation of Tifco Holdings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, with company Source text for - (http://bit.ly/2qZB9Cu) Further company coverage:
May 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 86.05 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 185 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.53 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text - (bit.ly/1XL4usC) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to consider scheme of amalgamation of Tifco Holdings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, with company Source text for - (http://bit.ly/2qZB9Cu) Further company coverage:
* says API facility of unit 2 completed successful usfda inspection without any 483, formulations unit in same facility received EIR Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZKKt9) Further company coverage: