BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
June 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 73.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 185 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.53 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees