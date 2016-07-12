US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
July 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.51 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Allots 138.25 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 185 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.53 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text - (bit.ly/29u5nBt) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.