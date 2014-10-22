US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq up as banks and techs gain; IBM dents Dow
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.28 percent at five-day variable rate repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.58 percent at five-day variable rate repo auction
* India cbank: allots 100 billion rupees at five-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 185.75 billion rupees
* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 50 pct at cut-off rate at five-day variable rate repo auction (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
Apr 19 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,867.4 47,496.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t