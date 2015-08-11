BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
Aug 11 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 131.38 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 131.38 bln rupees Source text: bit.ly/1UAoj2T (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd