Aug 13 The Reserve bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 141 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 141 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1L7ZDND (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)