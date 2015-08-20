UPDATE 2-Dr Reddy's says U.S. drug approvals hard to get after "bad" year
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 130.38 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 130.38 bln rupees
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA