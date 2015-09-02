Sept 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.21 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 100.03 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 111.08 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 96.80 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/1PL57My (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)