Sept 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: allots 111.82 bln rupees at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 111.82 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1PWFSXM (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)