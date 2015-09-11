Sept 11 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: allots 131.86 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 131.86 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1K06jrX (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)