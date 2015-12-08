Dec 8 The Reserve Bank of India: India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.74 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.71 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: allots 52.56 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 52.56 bln rupees Source text: bit.ly/1TXf4cr (Bengaluru newsroom)