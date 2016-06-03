BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 115.20 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 115.20 bln rupees
Source text - (bit.ly/1O7r7FT) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram