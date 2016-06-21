BRIEF-India's Kabra Extrusion Technik March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 167.8 million rupees versus profit 198.9 million rupees year ago
June 21 * India Cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India Cenbank: allots 115.13 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth115.13 bln rupees
* India Central Bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 7- day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/28MRpNv) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 185.4 million rupees versus profit 251.9 million rupees year ago