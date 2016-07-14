US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
July 14 Reserve Bank of India:
** India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
** India cenbank: allots 45.62 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 45.62 bln rupees
** India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text - (bit.ly/29yRVMA) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)