SE Asia Stocks-Ratings upgrade drives Jakarta to life-high; Vietnam ends at over 9-yr high

By Anusha Ravindranath May 19 Indonesian shares vaulted to a record high on Friday, notching their biggest weekly gain since March, after Standard & Poor's (S&P) raised the country's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade, a move long awaited by investors and the government. Rating agency S&P upgraded Indonesia's sovereign credit outlook to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The move reflected its assessment of reduced risks to the country's fiscal position, the agency said. "T