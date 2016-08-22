US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Aug 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 15-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 15-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 45.75 bln rupees at 15-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 45.75 bln rupees
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)