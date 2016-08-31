US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Aug 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 16.03 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 16.03 bln rupees
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.