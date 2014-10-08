Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.90 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cbank: allots 190.56 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 191.56 billion rupees (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)