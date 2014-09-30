US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise on bank and tech gains; IBM dents Dow
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.27 pct, Nasdaq up 0.49 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India Central Bank Sets Cut Off rate of 7.99 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.93 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: allots 167.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: gets bids worth 167.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.27 pct, Nasdaq up 0.49 pct (Updates to open)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.