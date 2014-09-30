Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India Central Bank Sets Cut Off rate of 7.99 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.93 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cbank: allots 167.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cbank: gets bids worth 167.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)