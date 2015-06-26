BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 The Reserve Bank of India:
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.18 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.12 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 150.03 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 214.87 bln rupees India cbank: makes partial allotment of 33.63 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo
Source Text (bit.ly/1FEMDGo) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (May 11) 1000 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.00 02.25/03.00 03.89% 02.83% 04.24% ---------------------------------