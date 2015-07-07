BRIEF-Tata Steel completes sale of Speciality Steel UK Ltd to Liberty House Group
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
July 7 The Reserve Bank of India:
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 94 bln rupees at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 94 bln rupees
Source Text: (bit.ly/1dISKmK) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)