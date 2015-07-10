US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India:
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.21 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 120.27 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 120.27 bln rupees
Source Text: (bit.ly/1HRCpu3) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)