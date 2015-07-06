July 6 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 178.52 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 178.52 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1M6YGBN (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)