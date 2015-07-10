July 10 The Reserve bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.22 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.17 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 100.01 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 112.87 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 17.78 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/1grPgXJ (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)