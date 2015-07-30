July 30 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 71.87 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 71.87 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1Mvqu5l (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)