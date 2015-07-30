BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to April 28
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
July 30 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 71.87 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 71.87 bln rupees
Source text: bit.ly/1Mvqu5l (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
* Says issued Basel III debt instruments worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pERWHu) Further company coverage: