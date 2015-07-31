July 31 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.21 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: allots 100.03 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 107.94 bln rupees India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 64.91 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/1M166dp (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)