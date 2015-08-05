Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.23 pct at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 22.66 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 22.66 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1W1fH7c (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)