BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.23 pct at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 22.66 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 22.66 bln rupees
* Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qA0SB7) Further company coverage: