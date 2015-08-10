Aug 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.21 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 115.92 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 115.92 bln rupees

