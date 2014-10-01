Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India Cbank: Makes Partial Allotment Of 18.48 Pct At Cut Off rate of 7.95 percent at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* Weighted Average Rate At 7.86 Pct At 6-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction

* Allots 250.07 Bln Rupees At 6-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction ; Gets Bids Worth 447.10 Bln Rupees (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)