US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India Cbank: Makes Partial Allotment Of 18.48 Pct At Cut Off rate of 7.95 percent at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Sets Cut-Off Rate Of 7.95 Pct At 6-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction
* Weighted Average Rate At 7.86 Pct At 6-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction
* Allots 250.07 Bln Rupees At 6-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction ; Gets Bids Worth 447.10 Bln Rupees (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur