Sept 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.84 pct at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 483.87 bln rupees at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 483.87 bln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)