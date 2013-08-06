NEW DELHI Aug 6 The Indian government has appointed Raghuram Rajan, the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry, to be the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three year term, a statement by the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Rajan will replace Duvvuri Subbarao, whose tenure ends on Sept. 4 after five years.

Rajan joined the Indian government last August, having previously been chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and a professor at the University of Chicago. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Tony Munroe)