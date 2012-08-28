* RBI buying back $16 bln in bonds in fiscal 2012/13-poll
* OMOs to resume after 2-mth lull as liquidity to tighten
* Corporate tax outflows, consumer spending key reasons
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 28 India's central bank is likely to
resume bond purchases in late September as liquidity is expected
to tighten again because of tax outflows and the traditional
autumn pick-up in consumer spending, a Reuters poll showed.
The Reserve Bank of India is seen buying 900 billion rupees
($16.17 billion) worth of government debt via open market
operations (OMOs) until the end of the fiscal year in March,
a cc ording to a median estimates of a survey of 10 traders.
The buybacks should help ease pressure on Indian bond yields
and OIS rates, though the amount is down slightly from a Reuters
poll in June when markets anticipated 1 trillion rupees in
purchases through the end of the fiscal year.
Although liquidity tightness has eased considerably since
June, around 550-600 billion rupees in advance corporate taxes
are due next month. That is then followed by the harvest season
and a slew of festivals that tend to spur consumer spending and
thus cash withdrawals.
The RBI also has outstanding sales of forward dollars
totalling $ 14 billion as of June. Although the central bank has
said the redemption schedule is evenly distributed, analysts say
it may not necessarily opt to roll over all of its commitments.
"The banking system will again go into deficit mode of 1
trillion rupees once advance tax outflows happen," said Vivek
Rajpal, rates strategist at Nomura India.
"The main stress will be in October when the currency in
circulation rises."
The amount lenders borrow from the central bank's repo
window last hit the psychologically key 1 trillion rupee mark on
June 26, but has subsequently eased to well within the central
bank's comfort level of 500-600 billion rupees.
The easing of liquidity conditions reflected lower
interventions from the central bank in spot foreign exchange
markets and higher government spending, analysts said.
The RBI has not bought bonds via OMOs since June 22, after
buying 546 billion rupees worth of bonds through five auctions
from the start of the fiscal year in April.
However, the Reuters poll shows traders bracing for a
resumption of OMOs, with the top forecast at 1.25 trillion
rupees, while the lowest was at 500 billion rupees for the
remainder of the fiscal year.
The purchases are seen as strategic, liquidity-enhancement
operations and not a ploy to cap bond yields during a period
when the RBI has refused to ease monetary policy further after
last cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in April.
India tends to see more liquidity tightness in the autumn,
when companies' quarterly advance tax payments are due, w hile
currency in circulation -- a measure of liquidity -- tends to
rise because of festival-driven sales.
Analysts say the RBI's forward commitments also remain a
risk even as the central bank has said the individual impact
from any redemptions would not be 'terribly high'.
The RBI had intervened heavily in forwards during the
rupee's falls to record lows in May and June as heavy action in
spot markets would have exacerbated rupee liquidity shortage.
"Even if these forwards are not bunched up, on a cumulative
basis, a $14 billion impact on rupee liquidity cannot be
ignored," said Nomura's Rajpal.
POLL SNAPSHOT
OMOs rest of FY13 (bln rupees)
Current Poll Previous Poll
MEDIAN 900 1,000
AVERAGE 885 990.27
HIGHEST 1,250 1,500
LOWEST 500 400
($1 = 55.4750 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam & Kim Coghill)