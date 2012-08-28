* RBI buying back $16 bln in bonds in fiscal 2012/13-poll * OMOs to resume after 2-mth lull as liquidity to tighten * Corporate tax outflows, consumer spending key reasons By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 28 India's central bank is likely to resume bond purchases in late September as liquidity is expected to tighten again because of tax outflows and the traditional autumn pick-up in consumer spending, a Reuters poll showed. The Reserve Bank of India is seen buying 900 billion rupees ($16.17 billion) worth of government debt via open market operations (OMOs) until the end of the fiscal year in March, a cc ording to a median estimates of a survey of 10 traders. The buybacks should help ease pressure on Indian bond yields and OIS rates, though the amount is down slightly from a Reuters poll in June when markets anticipated 1 trillion rupees in purchases through the end of the fiscal year. Although liquidity tightness has eased considerably since June, around 550-600 billion rupees in advance corporate taxes are due next month. That is then followed by the harvest season and a slew of festivals that tend to spur consumer spending and thus cash withdrawals. The RBI also has outstanding sales of forward dollars totalling $ 14 billion as of June. Although the central bank has said the redemption schedule is evenly distributed, analysts say it may not necessarily opt to roll over all of its commitments. "The banking system will again go into deficit mode of 1 trillion rupees once advance tax outflows happen," said Vivek Rajpal, rates strategist at Nomura India. "The main stress will be in October when the currency in circulation rises." The amount lenders borrow from the central bank's repo window last hit the psychologically key 1 trillion rupee mark on June 26, but has subsequently eased to well within the central bank's comfort level of 500-600 billion rupees. The easing of liquidity conditions reflected lower interventions from the central bank in spot foreign exchange markets and higher government spending, analysts said. The RBI has not bought bonds via OMOs since June 22, after buying 546 billion rupees worth of bonds through five auctions from the start of the fiscal year in April. However, the Reuters poll shows traders bracing for a resumption of OMOs, with the top forecast at 1.25 trillion rupees, while the lowest was at 500 billion rupees for the remainder of the fiscal year. The purchases are seen as strategic, liquidity-enhancement operations and not a ploy to cap bond yields during a period when the RBI has refused to ease monetary policy further after last cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in April. India tends to see more liquidity tightness in the autumn, when companies' quarterly advance tax payments are due, w hile currency in circulation -- a measure of liquidity -- tends to rise because of festival-driven sales. Analysts say the RBI's forward commitments also remain a risk even as the central bank has said the individual impact from any redemptions would not be 'terribly high'. The RBI had intervened heavily in forwards during the rupee's falls to record lows in May and June as heavy action in spot markets would have exacerbated rupee liquidity shortage. "Even if these forwards are not bunched up, on a cumulative basis, a $14 billion impact on rupee liquidity cannot be ignored," said Nomura's Rajpal. POLL SNAPSHOT OMOs rest of FY13 (bln rupees) Current Poll Previous Poll MEDIAN 900 1,000 AVERAGE 885 990.27 HIGHEST 1,250 1,500 LOWEST 500 400 ($1 = 55.4750 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam & Kim Coghill)