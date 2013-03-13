BUZZ-Australia's XTD hits over 3-week high on NDTV deal
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
LONDON, March 13 Currency wars don't benefit anyone, India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.
Speaking to students in London, Subbarao said there was no point in countries pursuing competitive devaluations to try to boost their economies.
"We all understand it is a zero sum game. Everyone can't devalue at the same time and benefit, everyone loses," he said.
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile