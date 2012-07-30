MUMBAI, July 30 India's central bank wants
companies to depend less on speculative trades in foreign
exchange to generate profits, as it causes volatility in the
rupee, and instead focus on their core businesses, a senior
official said.
Large amounts of speculation by corporates had triggered
huge moves in the Indian currency, prompting the central bank to
impose curbs on foreign exchange derivative products, Reserve
Bank of India Executive Director G. Padmanabhan said in a speech
on Saturday that was published on the website on Monday.
"The Reserve Bank believes that corporates should be
concentrating more on their core business to generate returns
rather than looking to generate alpha from diversifying into
trading in forex markets," Padmanabhan said.
To reduce volatility in the foreign exchange market and curb
speculative trading, the RBI in December said foreign
institutional investors and domestic companies would not be
allowed to re-book forward contracts once cancelled.
The RBI has also reduced banks' net overnight open position
limits.
However, earlier this month, the RBI relaxed forward
contract re-booking norms for domestic companies.
Padmanabhan encouraged companies to use appropriate hedging
tools to protect their balance sheets from being hit by
excessive forex volatility.
"Leaving risks unidentified and hence unmanaged is as much a
sub-optimal phenomenon as using ill-understood products for
managing risks," Padmanabhan said.
The central banker also flagged concerns over importers
entering into risky unhedged forex transactions, without
adequate protection.
A significant pass through of current global events are
increasingly impacting the rupee's volatility, he added.
The rupee has fallen more than 4 percent against the dollar
so far this year.
Foreign investors' concerns over government inaction to
undertake long-pending fiscal reforms, slowing economic growth,
stubbornly high inflation and global uncertainties pushed the
currency to a record low of 57.32 to the dollar on June 22.
The rupee has recovered some ground since then and
was trading at 55.45 on Monday.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Kim
Coghill)