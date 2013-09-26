FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The Indian central bank has a
neutral stance on interest rates for now, but it is still
worried about high inflation, even when taking out volatile food
prices, its new head said on Thursday.
Asked about the Reserve Bank of India's policy stance,
Raghuram Rajan said: "At this point we are neutral, we will see
how things develop."
He said that inflation was not due just to higher food
prices.
"Unfortunately there is still some inflation when you strip
out the effects of food and energy. Therefore it is not just
food, it's other factors also which are driving inflation,"
Rajan told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
"CPI core (inflation) is about 8.2 percent, that is
certainly high, but I think we are looking at all aspects of
inflation at this point."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by
Toby Chopra)