BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
March 13 India's recent budget should have a softening effect on inflation, the country's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.
"Given the circumstances, I think it's (the budget) very measured and responsible," he told students in London.
"If he (Finance Minister P. Chidambaram) delivers on that, from a central bank perspective, there'll be some softening impact on inflation," Subbaro said.
He said earlier that Indian inflation was still high and should be reduced and held in a range of 4 to 6 percent.
