MUMBAI, July 3 The Reserve Bank of India on
Wednesday said it would hold off from implementing a
notification issued last week that mandated a minimum wait of
six months between two private placements from a non-bank
financial firm (NBFC).
Instead the RBI said "a decision on the appropriate minimum
time gap would be taken" by the central bank "in due course."
The RBI rules last week had created confusion among bankers
and issuers. The NBFC sector tends to have less regulatory
oversight than banks and relies heavily on capital markets to
fund its business.
The central bank also said its prior notification would not
be applicable for primary dealer issuers, meaning they would be
exempt from the RBI's notification on private placements for
NBFCs.
The RBI also clarified that under its notification last week
private placements would be defined as "non-public" issuances of
non-convertible debt by NBFCs.
Last week bankers had cited confusion about whether the
private placements mentioned by RBI were meant for convertible
or non-convertible debt.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)