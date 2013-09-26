By Edward Taylor and Sakari Suoninen
| FRANKFURT, Sept 26
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Central banks risk sparking
new crises by keeping their loose policy in place for too long,
India's central bank head said on Thursday.
Central bankers were "heroes" for restoring financial
stability during the financial crisis, but it was not clear they
could be called the same for restoring economic growth, Raghuram
Rajan, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said.
There is a danger of bubbles forming around the globe, due
to easy monetary policy implemented to steer the world back into
a more robust growth path.
"We seem to be in a situation where we are doomed to inflate
bubbles elsewhere," Rajan said, adding he was not sure how
effective a tool low interest rates would be.
"We should wonder whether lower and lower interest rates are
in fact part of the problem, I say I don't know."
Rajan, a University of Chicago professor before becoming the
governor of the Reserve Bank of India, where he took office
earlier this month, was attending an event to receive the
Deutsche Bank Prize in financial economics.
In general, central bank stimulus risks letting governments
off the hook, he said, warning against central bankers seeing
themselves as the ones who can solve all economic problems.
"When they (central banks) say they are the only game in
town, they become the only game in town," Rajan said, in a
speech at the award ceremony.
"We need to think of the dangers of over stimulation. We
need to think of the sustainability of growth created by
stimulus measures."
While admitting that he did not have the answer, Rajan
pushed for more thinking on whether fiscal policy might work
better than interest rates to get growth back to a sustainable
path.
"It (interest rate tool) is very, very blunt ... targeted
fiscal policy may be better," he said, but added that getting
right fiscal policies in place could be difficult.
Turning to cross-border capital flows, he said that
especially emerging markets were often the losers as flows
turned around very quickly.
"We need to solve this problem (of capital flows) and we
need to take a more practical view of this," Rajan said, without
going into details.
Rajan, who has also worked for the International Monetary
Fund, surprised markets in his maiden policy review last week by
raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while
scaling back some of the emergency measures recently put in
place to support the ailing rupee.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)