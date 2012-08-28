By Karen Brettell
| ITHACA, NEW YORK
ITHACA, NEW YORK Aug 28 India's central bank
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said o n T uesday that inflation remains
too high and needs to fall further or risk more damage to the
economy, dismissing criticism of the bank's hawkish policy
stance.
Since cutting its main interest rate in April by a
bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to 8 percent, the Reserve
Bank of India has stayed on hold, drawing complaints that high
rates are burdening consumers and slowing growth.
Cutting interest rates, however, may only support growth in
the short-term, while high and persistent inflation will harm
the economy longer term, Subbarao said.
He noted that much of the criticism of the bank's policy was
coming from a "very articulate" growth lobby in India that
includes companies, and said the central bank must also consider
other constituents, including the poor.
"People are hurt by inflation, largely the poor people. They
don't have the mechanism to get their voice heard," Subbarao
said. He was speaking at an event at Cornell University in
Ithaca, New York.
Subbarao added that he believes the central bank has been
successful in easing price pressures by reducing the inflation
rate to 7 percent from 11 percent. But he noted that various
factors, including high commodity prices, the fiscal deficit and
the monsoon, risk pushing it higher.
"I believe that the battle against inflation has not ended
yet," Subbarao said, noting that the rate needs to fall below 5
percent.
At the same time, he conceded that "some sacrifice to growth
is an inevitable price" to pay in order to reduce price
pressures.
A number of economists have cut their gross domestic product
growth forecasts for the current fiscal year in India, Asia's
third-largest economy, to around 5.5 percent. Growth of 5.3
percent in the March quarter was India's slowest in nine years.
At its last review, the central bank raised its headline
inflation projection for the year ending in March 2013 to 7
percent from 6.5 percent, while lowering its GDP growth forecast
to 6.5 percent from 7.3 percent.
Subbarao said the central bank has less room to drive
monetary policy than in the financial crisis of 2008-2009, when
people were worried about deflation.
He added that the bank would only intervene against the
currency if it sees clear benefit to its monetary policy and the
bank's credibility, noting that "a failed defense of an exchange
rate" can be more damaging than no action at all.
Subbarao added that the bank is also taking steps to protect
against possible ratings downgrades, but did not give details.
Credit rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings
both rank the country the lowest investment grade, with a
negative outlook, which means India risks falling into junk
territory.
A junk rating would make its debt less attractive to
investors.