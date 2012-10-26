Employees work on the floor of the outsourcing company in Mumbai March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Shares in CESC(CESC.NS) dropped 15 percent on Friday as investors questioned why the Indian power utility has agreed to buy a stake in business process outsourcing company Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

CESC said on Thursday it would purchase a 49.5 percent stake in Firstsource (FISO.NS) for 3.95 billion rupees.

Including a mandatory open offer for another 26 percent of Firstsource shares, the total purchase could amount to around 6.5 billion rupees.

CESC said growth opportunities in the power sector were getting challenging, while returns were no longer as lucrative.

Citigroup downgraded CESC to 'sell' from 'buy', saying the acquisition was "unrelated" to its core business, while noting the utility's prior record of diversification into the retail sector "has been poor."

The bank added buying Firstsource would increase CESC's leverage and depress profits, and cut its target price to 300 rupees from 345 rupees.

Firstsource shares ended down 13.7 percent at 12.3 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharr, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)